The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has met with representatives of local government areas on flood management in the state.

The meeting was in continuation of the agency’s flood mitigation and adaptation awareness campaign themed “A Flood Free Lagos 2023: Building Flood Resilience is our Collective Responsibility.”

The

, on Tuesday at the agency’s Command and Control Centre in Ikeja, met with representatives of local authorities in the Lagos East senatorial district.

In a statement by its spokesperson Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA said it had conducted an analysis of flooding in all the council areas in the district to sensitise authorities and expose them to ways to check the menace.

“It was discovered that the flooding incidents in the local council development areas in the district are man-made and wreaking havoc on the environment,” the statement reads.

“Major causes of flooding outlined in LASEMA’s analysis are high river levels, concentration of overland flow due to heavy rainfall, limited capacity of drainage systems as well as blockage of waterways and drainage channels developed to facilitate surface run-offs.”

Proactive measure

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said that a flood-free Lagos is everyone’s responsibility.

He urged them to establish a chain of command in their respective areas while warning against a non-challant attitude to refuse disposal.

“Eighty per cent of the disaster we are experiencing, especially flooding is man-made, so we have decided that we are going to change the attitude and orientation of the people towards mitigation, so, we are ready to work with local governments, partner with them to curb the menace of flooding and ensure that there will be no mortality or morbidity no matter the intensity of the rain forecast by NIMET,” the agency’s permanent secretary was quoted as saying.

Data from LASEMA indicate that the agency attended to 119 incidents in July alone, while it responded and managed 795 incidents between January and July, ranging from road traffic accidents, collapsed buildings, fire and gas/pipeline explosions.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu pointed out that the state government’s “huge investment in emergency management” would not yield the desired result without effective commitment and support from the local authorities, as well as residents.

Femi Kabir, the vice chairman of Ijede local council identify poor drainage systems as responsible for flooding and promised that LASEMA’s advice on the necessary intervention would be duly implemented.

“We are going back home to strengthen the advocacy on flood prevention. We will meet with CDC and CDAs to curb indiscriminate dumping of refuse,” Mr Kabir said, on behalf of his colleagues.

“Before now, we have been designing and clearing the gutters, we will go back to our communities and tell our people what LASEMA has shown us and the part each and every one of us should be playing in preventing disasters caused by flooding.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

