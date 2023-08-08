The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a Special National Media/Publicity Committee (SNPC) for the 11th November governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Ologunagba said the committee would be headed by himself, while Richard Ihediwa would serve as the secretary, adding that Ibu Thomas would serve as the technical/ICT assistant.

He said the committee was set up pursuant to Section 40 (1) (a), (b) and (c) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017.

He said the committee was to liaise with the various campaign councils and committees for the elections to ensure effective media and publicity actions for the victory of the party in the elections.

Other members of the committee included Emmanuel Ibeshi, Kola Ologbondiyan, Emmanuel Ogidi, Segun Sowunmi, Richard Akanmode, Don Evarada, Alfred Kemepado, Arthur Ugochukwu and Ezekwe Uche.

He charged all leaders, critical stakeholders and PDP members in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi to continue to work hard to ensure the victory of the party in the election.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

