The ongoing clearance operation by 1 Division of the Nigerian Army has yielded positive results as troops engaged and killed three alleged terrorists in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a statement by the acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, Musa Yahaya, on Tuesday, the soldiers also recovered guns and other items in a raid on their hideouts on Monday.

“During the well planned and adequately executed operation, troops neutralized 3 bandits and captured one AK 47 rifle, two locally fabricated AK 47 rifles, seven AK 47 magazines and eight motorcycles.

“Other items recovered included three locally made magazines, six mobile phones, drugs and charms.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander operation Whirl Punch Maj Gen BA Alabi has commended the successes recorded by the gallant troops and charged them to continue the tempo and aggressiveness until all criminal elements are completely eradicated.”

Chikun is one of the terrorised areas in the state as terror gangs locally called bandits attack rural communities, abducting and kidnapping residents and travellers at will.

