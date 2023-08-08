The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has appointed Muhammed Garba, as his chief of staff.

Mr Garba is the immediate past commissioner of Information and Home Affairs in Kano. He served in Mr Ganduje’s administration in Kano for eight years.

Mr Ganduje is the immediate past governor of Kano.

The appointment was announced in a statement on Tuesday by one of Mr Ganduje’s media aides, Abubakar Ibrahim.

Mr Garba was also the former National Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ). He also served as the press secretary to the office of the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

Reactions

Journalists and civil organisations in Kano commended Mr Ganduje for the appointment, describing Mr Garba as an experienced technocrat who has served humanity.

“His (Mr Garba) appointment is certainly the height of putting a round peg in a round hole. More like doing the right thing, at the most appropriate time,” the chairman, of the coalition of northern Nigeria civil society groups, Abdullahi Muhammad, said in a statement.

“The appointment reiterated the competence and resilience of comrade Garba in defending the ideals of his boss, Dr Ganduje at all times, regardless of the backlash arising from deliberate misinformation by detractors.

READ ALSO: How Tinubu was misled in nominating Maryam Shetty as minister Ganduje

“Mr Garba is well suited for the job looking at his antecedents and cognate experience spanning over three decades as a reputable journalist.

“The group prays for the success of Dr Ganduje’s comrade Mohammed Garba, to succeed and exceed all expectations in the course of discharging their duties to the fatherland and humanity,” Mr Muhammed said.

