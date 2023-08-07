SustyVibes, an environmental sustainability platform, in partnership with the German Embassy in Nigeria has said about 200 Nigerians would be empowered in its inaugural“ Bioverse NG Project”.

According to a statement issued by the organisation and shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday by SustyVibes Head of Projects and Advisory Board Member, Sonia Ugwunna, “Bioverse NG Project” aims to educate participants about biodiversity and its vital role in maintaining a healthy and thriving planet.

“This collaboration aims to empower 200 young Nigerians with a profound understanding of biodiversity and its crucial role in fostering a sustainable planet,” the statement said, adding that interested young Nigerians should submit their applications on this link.

Significance

According to the organisers, the project represents a resolute commitment to understanding and appreciating Nigeria’s rich biodiversity for its role in sustaining a thriving environment.

Nigeria is one of the top biodiversity hotspots in the world. However, over the past few decades, the country’s plethora of biodiversity has come under significant threat amid a rapidly growing population.

Recently, Nigeria emerged as a major international illegal wildlife trade source, destination and transit country for illegal wildlife trade globally after it was established that the country’s population of more than 200 million is a major player in the value chains of rosewood, elephant ivory and pangolin scales, among other illegal wildlife commodities being trafficked globally.

“Our project would bring together stakeholders involved in the project, along with government representatives, for a comprehensive dialogue on climate change and biodiversity in Nigeria,” the statement said.

In her remarks, SustyVibes founder, Jennifer Uchendu, said: “The Bioverse NG project affords us a platform to rejuvenate youth participation and leadership on biodiversity and climate change dialogues in Nigeria.”

She described the initiative as a project for young people by young people, and that it has been designed to help build and maintain the agency, optimism, and resilience needed in these times of polycrisis.

Concerns

According to the statement, the planet is facing the largest loss of biodiversity since the industrial age, with approximately one million plant and animal species at risk of extinction.

It said the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), had issued alarming reports on the dire consequences of this crisis, which affect millions of lives, particularly in vulnerable regions like Nigeria.

“Now more than ever, the issue of biodiversity needs to be brought to the forefront and tackled holistically,” the statement noted.

By emphasising the importance of knowledge dissemination as a crucial player in climate action, SustyVibes said with the help from the German Embassy, they are committed to realigning the discussion and actions around the environment to environmental conservation and empowering Nigerian youths through Climate and Biodiversity Education.

On her part, Annett Günther, German Ambassador to Nigeria, said: “The biodiversity crisis affects the climate crisis: changes in biodiversity, i.e. through changes in land use, deforestation, overexploitation of natural resources, and pollution, have a negative impact on the climate system.”

She hinted that the “BIOVERSE NG project” will allow them to establish cross-connections and synergies between climate and environmental protection, as well as nature conservation.

“Through the Project, young people can learn and become multipliers in their communities. Germany is committed to working towards a sustainable and green future – this is a priority of our foreign policy,” she said.

Project details

The organisers said the project will include a six-week virtual learning workshop that will provide young Nigerians with vast knowledge of the links between climate change and biodiversity while also representing input from persons living with disabilities, women, indigenous people, and local community members who are at the frontline of climate action and biodiversity protection.

They said the project will also bring onboard climate and biodiversity experts from reputable institutions to ensure participants receive practicable insights and learnings.

“The project will also host regional dialogues that enable participants to engage with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s climate and biodiversity sector. To participate, apply here:,” the statement said.

In addition, SutyVibes said the project will offer internship placements to the top three participants in the workshop, providing them with practical experience in climate action and biodiversity projects, and allowing them to contribute and learn from professionals in the field.

The project, they said, will culminate in a national conference that would bring together stakeholders involved in the project, along with government representatives, for a comprehensive dialogue on climate change and biodiversity in Nigeria.

“The conference will also centre on the voices of young workshop participants, who will share their insights and perspectives, driving the narrative and shaping the future of environmental conservation in Nigeria,” the statement added.

