Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the newly elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, are key to the success of the bold reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the buy-in of the National Assembly.

Mr Omo-Agege stated this in a congratulatory message signed by his media adviser, Sunny Areh, to the two new leaders of the ruling party.

Mr Ganduje, a two-term former governor of Kano, on Thursday emerged as national chairman of APC alongside Mr Basiru who was elected the new national secretary.

They were ratified to replace the immediate past National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, at the National Executive Council meeting attended by President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Mr Omo-Agege who is also the governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State, said Messrs Ganduje and Basiru have the task of ensuring that federal lawmakers and indeed all party faithful endorse and support President Tinubu in his bid to chart a fresh course for the economy.

“Just as Nigerians rightly put their faith in President Tinubu to right the ship of state, the emergence of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as national chairman and secretary respectively of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is the final piece in the jigsaw puzzle on a productive and progressive team Nigeria needs to return to the path of growth.

“Dr. Ganduje’s broad national outlook and dispassionate perception of issues made him have the remarkable record of being the first and only governor to win a second term in Kano State. He is an achiever.

“As for Senator Basiru, I worked closely with him in the 9th session of the National Assembly where he was the Senate spokesman. He is very diligent and straightforward.

“With both of them running the APC, the path to a stable polity is now assured. When the party is in trusted hands and there is a robust and cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive branch, the reform agenda of President Tinubu will be successful”, Mr Omo-Agege said.

