A financial expert and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, has said the advantages of the removal of subsidy would not just come up immediately.

Ime Ette, a former regional manager of First City Monument Bank, stated this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

President Bola Tinubu, had, in his inaugural address, declared an end to petrol subsidy, a move that has seen the price of petrol increase twice to a record high.

For instance, petrol marketers in the country had within minutes after the president’s speech increased the price of petrol from N190 to N550. Again, last week the price further soared to N617.

Amidst high inflation, the policy has caused hardship for many Nigerians as the price of basic commodities soared while transport fares have doubled, forcing many Nigerians to trek to work.

But Mr Ette, whose experience in the financial sector spanned over 25 years, urged Nigerians to exercise patience with President Tinubu on subsidy removal, adding that its advantages would start coming in between the first and second quarter of next year.

“For me, you cannot say the advantages of the removal of subsidy would just come up immediately. It is not possible because the economy is not strong. We don’t have money to start implementing measures that will ameliorate the removal of the subsidy. We must accept that fact.

“Why am I saying so, we have to recoup the money that was being spent, like in the first half of this year, about N3.3 trillion has been spent on fuel subsidy alone.

“By the time you say no more subsidy, money that was spent hitherto on subsidy would now be used to implement certain measures like investing in education, health, infrastructure development and other sectors that will bring about the benefits of the removal of subsidy but the money is not there for now.”

He urged government agencies to enlighten Nigerians whom he said might not understand the dynamics of fuel subsidy and its effect on the economy.

According to Mr Ette, community and opinion leaders should be targeted in the enlightenment campaign on the benefits of fuel subsidy removal.

On the concerns raised by some Nigerians about the absence of strong institutions in the country to ensure checks on ethical culture in business and governance, Mr Ette said, Mr Tinubu should be given the benefit of the doubt, particularly on the way he is running the government, which he said, is a departure from the past.

“Strong Institutions have a lot to do with leadership. Institutions on their own cannot just be strong without strong and focused leadership. Once the leadership is right, has a clear vision, knows what they want and is sincere, every other sector of the economy, all the institutions would definitely sit up because the people managing the different institutions know that the leadership of the country is sincere.

“But if leadership is poor, not focused and sincere, definitely you cannot expect the institutions to be strong because that means whatever they do they will go scot-free. The masses can only shout and nothing will happen.

“But now I can see the government responding to issues and the yearnings of the people that we did not see in the last administration. With that, I would love to give him the benefit of the doubt. I think people would sit up and do what is right,” he said.

It’ll help reduce Nigeria’s borrowing

The fuel subsidy removal would help reduce Nigeria’s budget deficit and borrowing appetite, according to the Director of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Muda Yusuf.

Mr Yusuf stated this in May when he took part in PREMIUM TIMES’ TwitterSpaces.

“We are likely to see some savings of about N6 to N7 trillion annually; we are likely to see a reduction in the pressure on our foreign reserves because we are spending close to $15 billion on importation of petroleum products,” he said.

“If we have a market that is liquid, a bulk of these things will have to be coming from the private sector as well. In the medium to long term, we have refineries. We don’t have private investors in the space because of the subsidy.”

Mr Yusuf admitted the harsh effects of the subsidy removal but said, “If we continue with the subsidy, it has the potential to pull down the economy completely.”

‘Look beyond the present temporary pains’ – Tinubu

President Tinubu, in his recent broadcast to Nigerians, acknowledged the economic hardship Nigerians were going through because of the fuel subsidy removal but said his administration’s policies would surely lead to a better Nigeria.

“This period may be hard on us, and there is no doubt about it that it is tough on us. But I urge you all to look beyond the present temporary pains and aim at the larger picture. All of our good and helpful plans are in the works. More importantly, I know that they will work,” the president said while reeling out measures his administration would take to cushion the hardship.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the last days of President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration had warned that the federal government’s contemplation to remove fuel subsidy then could set the country on fire. The NLC had advised the government to focus on revamping the petroleum refineries in Nigeria instead of subsidy removal.

The NLC on Wednesday led Nigerian workers on a nationwide protest against Mr Tinubu’s administration for abolishing the country’s fuel subsidy regime.

“President Tinubu ambushed Nigerians the very day he was sworn in. The welcome song he gave to Nigerians was the removal of subsidy, and since then, this country has not known peace,” the NLC Chairperson in Enugu State, Fabian Nwigbo, said during the protest in Enugu.

