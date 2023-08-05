Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said his administration would soon set up a commission to ensure ease of doing business in the state.

Mr Otti disclosed this on Wednesday when some officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), visited him in the state, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Kasie Uko, on Friday.

The officials were led by CBN Controller, Abia State Branch, Olaoba Ayotunde.

The Chairperson of the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, Abia State Chapter, Linus Okezie, was also present during the visit.

Earlier during the visit, the CBN officials had complained to Mr Otti about some ugly experiences the bank has had with previous administrations in the state, which hindered the implementation of some of their intervention programmes.

Kelechi Adiele, who spoke on behalf of the officials, said some of the issues had been a lack of synergy and the necessary structure to work such as carrying out interventions in the state.

“Another issue that we have which we would like you to help us with, is the issue of recovery. Here (in Abia), we don’t have structural traditional institutions to help us get to the grassroots when it comes to recovery,” said Mr Adiele, who heads the CBN’s Department of Development Finance in Abia State.

The officials also drew the attention of the governor to the delay and difficulties people encounter getting a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), which, according to them, has hindered many residents from benefiting from CBN interventions.

“So many businessmen and women, who are small entrepreneurs, wish to access funds from CBN but they do not have a C of O, and you know what that means,” they stated.

Otti responds

Responding, Mr Otti promised to set up the commission to ensure ease of doing business in the state, explaining that the move would help to eliminate the obstacles residents and investors encounter in their efforts to set up and grow their businesses.

“We also do know that if it is not easy to do business, people will go to where it is easy to do business. So, we lose by not addressing all the issues,” Mr Otti added.

The Ease of Doing Business ranking for Abia State dropped from 16th in 2018 to 32nd in 2022, about a 50 per cent drop from its initial position within four years, according to data released by BudgIT.

The drop occurred during the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Ready for partnership

Mr Otti, who won the 18 March governorship election in the state, previously worked as a bank official for several years.

The CBN officials, during the visit, expressed joy that their former colleague in the banking sector has become the governor of the state.

“We are glad that someone like you, a very senior colleague, is heading the Abia State Government. That means those of us in the banking industry should be able to relate easier with the state government,” Mr Adiele said.

The officials told Mr Otti that the CBN has designated Abia State to receive a palliative of food items to mitigate the harsh impact of the removal of fuel subsidy on residents of the state, especially the vulnerable poor among them.

They said the CBN was willing to partner with the state government in the area of building Small and Medium Scale Enterprise Village, financing agriculture, cooperatives and other developmental and empowerment programmes.

Governor Otti expressed happiness to receive the CBN officials and promised to work on the issues they raised so that residents of the state would benefit from the programmes and interventions of the bank.

“I agree with you completely. Sometimes recovery becomes a problem when you extend some of the supports that you mentioned. We must go back to think of, first of all, how to encourage our people to benefit from some of the items you mentioned. Most importantly, to also support you in recovering.

“You also noted the issue of Certificate of Occupancy. It’s one of the items that don’t help the state in the ease of doing business. The last time I checked, we were somewhere around 20’s out of the 36 states. That is not a good place to be for a state that is both the commercial and industrial nerve centre of the South-east,” he said.

