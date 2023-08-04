A former minister of education in Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili on Friday celebrated her 35th marriage anniversary to her husband, Chinedu Ezekwesili, whom she has described as “the rarest Gold of a man God ever created”.

“We’re 35!” Mrs Ezekwesili said on her Twitter page, Friday afternoon.

“God loves me so much and gave me the wisdom to say ‘I do’ to the rarest Gold of a man He ever created. I am thankful unto eternity for my #EndlessLove. Our purposeful union will forever glorify our Lord in whose Love we’ve grown ours. Loving you all the way!” she said on the microblogging platform, alongside photos of herself with her husband.

She showered her husband with praises: “Through the years….you never let me down. You turned my Life around. The sweetest days I found, I found with you through the years. I’ve never been afraid. I’ve loved the Life we’ve led. I’ll stay with you. Through the years.

She uploaded old and memorable photos she and her husband took together.

Mrs Ezekwesili’s husband, Chinedu is a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The former minister used the moment of her anniversary to offer marriage advice to young Nigerians.

“It will not always be smooth but I want every purposeful young woman with a vision to thrive in her profession, occupation or entrepreneurship to know she can do all that and still have a meaningfully beautiful marriage.

“I started being more public about mine to help encourage more of our younger generation of women to not feel they have to trade-off marriage for career or career for marriage.

“You can have both. May God always help you to make meaningful choices before and in marriage, in Jesus name,” she said.

Obasanjo’s beautiful words for Ezekwesili

Mrs Ezekwesili, a former vice president of World Bank, is an ardent advocate for democracy and good governance, and a co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls group which has been advocating for the release of the abducted Chibok girls in North-east Nigeria.

“Obiageli (Oby) Ezekwesili is like a daughter to me. Even when she was a minister, I treated her the same way I treated my biological daughters. She is a dynamic young woman who is competent, reliable, and very enterprising,” former President Olusegun Obasajo wrote in April in celebration of the former minister’s 60th birthday.

Mrs Ezekwesili served as minister under Mr Obasanjo.

“Without any doubt, Oby was one of the best talents I had working with me. On a lighter note, when Oby worked with me, she was quite young, but very intelligent. There were three of them at that time who used to ‘drag’ age, and I enjoyed their banters: Oby, Frank Nweke and Nenadi Usman. The three of them were under 40 and then in council. They were always arguing among themselves about seniority of age, and Ngozi used to treat them as juniors. But it was all fun,” the former president said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

