Residents of Ikot Ambang, a community in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, were in a jubilant mood on Thursday as they thronged the scene where the corpse of a slain robbery suspect, Wisdom Akpan, was displayed in public.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Odiko Mcdon, on Friday, said Mr Akpan was one of the deadliest armed robbers in the state and that he was on the police wanted list for the murder of about 13 people and the shooting of about 22 others.

A Facebook user did a live video of the scene at Ikot Mbang. An ecstatic crowd was seen shouting and clapping as they rushed to glimpse Mr Akpan’s corpse.

“Wisdom is dead-oo!” A background voice is heard screaming in the video.

“They have killed him, a small rat like him,” said another voice.

Drivers honked their horns to celebrate the killing. Residents lining up on both sides of the road waved at and praised the police operatives inside their operational vehicles.

“I wanted to behold this (the killing) with my eyes; I didn’t want to wait for anyone to tell me this,” a voice is heard saying in the video.

“He is a notorious armed robber; he killed many people. Today was his day,” another voice is heard saying.

The camera moved closer to where some people lifted the corpse and put it atop the roof of a car which later drove off.

How he was killed – Police

The police spokesperson, Mr Mcdon, said Mr Akpan was shot dead during a shootout between him and some operatives from the Special Weapons and Tactics Team during an operation to arrest him.

Mr Mcdon, a superintendent of police, said Mr Akpan was “a remnant of a dreaded armed robbery gang, led by the late Malachi Uwem Friday.”

The police spokesperson narrated Mr Akpan’s criminal past and those he allegedly murdered.

“On 22nd July, he murdered one Nsikan Vincent Udo of Ikot Inua Village at Ikot Efun Junction and drove away with his new Q-link motorcycle.

“On the 8th of July, he shot and injured one Jesse Johnson and two others in a POS Shop at Ikot Ambang Junction, while on the 5th of the same month, he shot and maimed one Agustina Dominic at her Supermarket.

“Many POS operators, filling stations, supermarket owners, market men and women have been dispossessed of millions of naira by Wisdom, who succeeded in spreading a lot of fear before meeting his Waterloo,” he said.

The police said they recovered from the slain robber a locally reconstructed pump action rifle that looks like an AK-47, cartridges, a Q-link motorcycle, assorted charms, and a mask.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

