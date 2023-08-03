Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Wednesday, inaugurated a committee on verification and payment of outstanding pensions and gratuities to retirees in the state.

Mr Mbah explained that the move was intended to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal and raise the purchasing power of the vulnerable people in the state.

The seven-member committee, chaired by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, a professor, has the Head of Service in the state, Kenneth Ugwu, the state Accountant-General, Anthony Okenwa, and the Special Adviser to the governor on Public Finance Management, Obiamaka Egbo, a professor, as members.

Other members include the state Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Fabian Nwigbo, his Trade Union Congress counterpart, Ben Asogwa, and the Chairperson, Public Service Joint Negotiating Council, Ezekiel Omeh.

While inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Enugu, Mr Mbah said the decision to create the committee was in keeping with his campaign promises to clear pension and gratuity arrears of retirees in the state.

The governor stressed that the combined effects of the payments of the arrears and regular monthly pensions and gratuities would inject billions of naira into the state’s economy monthly.

He said the committee has a responsibility to “determine and verify outstanding two-month pension arrears to state retirees, determine and verify the outstanding gratuities owed to state retirees, conduct all payments according to months and years of retirement of officers from service, and render monthly and quarterly reports to the SSG in respect of all payments.”

Continuing, he said, “We did say that our vision is to eradicate poverty in Enugu State. And we are also mindful that in order for us to achieve that, we must target policies that are designed to get to our vulnerable ones, and we believe that the best way to deal with the tensions and fragilities is by making sure that we deal with root causes of insecurity.

Mr Mbah assured that his administration would ensure sufficient funds were injected into the state’s economy so that people would have purchasing power given the economic hardship in Nigeria.

“We also know that the recent policy of the government removing subsidy on petroleum products will certainly have some impacts on our most vulnerable ones.

“It is, therefore, the state government’s policy to ensure that we put in place measures – immediate, short, medium and long-term measures – that will address the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy,” the governor said.

“For us in Enugu State, we believe that the best way to achieve that is to ensure that our vulnerable ones, our retirees, have access to funds to buy things and maintain a reasonable and dignifying standard of living,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

