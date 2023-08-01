The Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Ebonyi State, has provided free transportation for its staff members to ease the hardship caused by the increase in fuel price in Nigeria.

The school disclosed this in a statement from its Registrar, Val Okafor, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki.

Mr Okafor, in the statement, noted that the free bus service would serve as a palliative to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

“The institution’s management, after its 414th regular meeting on 25 July, considered the adverse effects of the fuel hike on staff.

“The free bus service will last for one and half months and took effect from 27th July,” the statement read.

The registrar said the institution’s two luxury buses would be used for that purpose.

“The buses will operate one trip from Afikpo to Unwana and vice versa on weekdays.

“They will depart Amuro town hall bus stop, Afikpo, by 7.30 a.m. to the institution and depart from the old administration block car park by 4 p.m. for the return trip,” the statement read.

Mr Okafor enjoined staff to note the bus schedule and conduct themselves orderly during trips.

“The drivers must, however, ensure that the buses are not unduly overloaded,” the statement added.

(NAN)

