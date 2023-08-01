Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State is set to roll out palliatives to mitigate the harsh economic effects of the recent removal of fuel subsidy on residents of the state.

He said the state government has felt the pains the people were passing through.

The governor disclosed this on Monday in Enugu while inaugurating a committee for the procurement, storage and distribution of the relief items to the public.

He charged members of the committee, chaired by the Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai, to handle the palliatives with transparency, while ensuring the speedy distribution of the items to those in dire need of them.

Members of the committee include the chairperson of Nkanu East Council Area, Okechukwu Edeh, who is the chairperson, Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State; the chairperson of Uzo Uwani Council Area, Chukwudi Nnadozie, who is ALGON deputy chairperson in Enugu; chairperson of Awgu Council Area, Pedro Nwankwo, and his Enugu East counterpart, Livinus Anike.

Others are the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture, Mike Ogbuekwe; Programme Manager of Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme, Ogbonna Onyeisi and the head of the State Emergency Management Agency, Chinasa Mbah.

Governor Mbah, who acknowledged the harsh impact of the fuel subsidy removal on the people, said Nigerians would, however, benefit from it in the long run.

He expressed the hope that the palliatives would help alleviate the economic hardships in the state.

He urged the committee to ensure that the palliatives were sent to “homes of those that need them the most in the state”.

“The question for us now as leaders is, how do we mitigate those shared pains that our people are going to be exposed to? It is part of what we are doing to see how we can begin to cushion the effects of some of these pains.

“So, what we are doing now is to see how to fix the pains people are going through and there are also plans for short and medium term solutions, and that we are going to do in due course,” Mr Mbah said.

Responding on behalf of the committee members, the deputy governor, Mr Ossai, expressed the committee’s readiness to work transparently and deliver on the assignment.

He thanked the governor for his efforts to meet the yearnings of the people, and assured that the committee would not disappoint in the discharge of its responsibilities.

(NAN)

