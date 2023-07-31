The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on Thursday, hinted that the world has moved from the era of global warming to that of global boiling after new data from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) revealed July as the hottest month in the history of humanity.

Mr Guterres who made this known while speaking at the UN Headquarters in New York last week, said “Humanity is in the hot seat.”

“Today, the World Meteorological Organisation and the European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Change Service are releasing official data that confirms that July 2023 is set to be the hottest month ever recorded in human history,” he said.

According to the official, “the World does not have to wait for the end of the month to know this, and that short of a mini-Ice Age over the next few days, July 2023 will shatter records across the board”.

According to the data released, Mr Guterres stressed that July has already seen the hottest three-week period ever recorded; the three hottest days on record; and the highest-ever ocean temperatures for this time of year.

He said the consequences are clear and that they are tragic: children swept away by monsoon rains; families running from the flames; workers collapsing in scorching heat.

“For vast parts of North America, Asia, Africa and Europe – it is a cruel summer. For the entire planet, it is a disaster,” he noted, adding that for scientists, “it is unequivocal – humans are to blame”.

READ ALSO:

All these, the UN boss said, are entirely consistent with predictions and repeated warnings, but the only surprise is the speed of the change.

“Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning,” he said.

He said: “The air is unbreathable. The heat is unbearable. And the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable.”

Call for action

Mr Guterres said there is no more hesitancy, no more excuses and no more waiting for others to move first, but that “leaders must lead.”

“It is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid the very worst of climate change,” he said. But only with dramatic, immediate climate action, he added.

Mr Guterres said they have seen some progress— A robust rollout of renewables, some positive steps from sectors such as shipping, but that none of this is going far enough or fast enough.

“Accelerating temperatures demand accelerated action,” he added.

He said world leaders have several critical opportunities ahead—The Africa Climate Summit, the G20 Summit, the UN Climate Ambition Summit and COP28 to reverse the trend.

“But leaders – and particularly G20 countries responsible for 80% of global emissions – must step up for climate action and climate justice,” the UN leader said.

Way forward: “reducing emissions”

Mr Guterres said “they need ambitious new national emissions reduction targets from G20 members, and that there is a need for all countries to take action in line with my Climate Solidarity Pact and Acceleration Agenda”.

“Hitting fast forward so that developed countries commit to reach net zero emissions as close as possible to 2040, and emerging economies as close as possible to 2050, with support from developed countries to do so,” he said.

He emphasised that all actors must come together to accelerate a just and equitable transition from fossil fuels to renewables — “as we stop oil and gas expansion, and funding and licensing for new coal, oil and gas”.

He noted that credible plans must also be presented to exit coal by 2030 for Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries and 2040 for the rest of the world.

“Ambitious renewable energy goals must be in line with the 1.5 degree limit,” he said.

The UN official said developed countries must reach net zero electricity by 2035 and 2040 elsewhere, as they work to bring affordable electricity to everyone on earth.

“Financial institutions must end their fossil fuel lending, underwriting and investments and shift to renewables instead. And fossil fuel companies must chart their move towards clean energy, with detailed transition plans across the entire value chain,” he said.

Mr Guterres said: “No more greenwashing. No more deception. And no more abusive distortion of antitrust laws to sabotage net zero alliances.”

Adaptation

While it has been observed that extreme weather is becoming the new normal, the UN said all countries must respond and protect their people from the searing heat, fatal floods, storms, droughts, and raging fires that result.

He said those countries on the frontlines —who have done the least to cause the crisis and have the least resources to deal with it — must have the support they need to do so.

“It is time for a global surge in adaptation investment to save millions of lives from climate [carnage,” the UN official noted.

To achieve this, he said it would require unprecedented coordination around the priorities and plans of vulnerable developing countries.

He said: “Developed countries must present a clear and credible roadmap to double adaptation finance by 2025 as a first step towards devoting at least half of all climate finance to adaptation.”

According to the UN chief, every person on earth must be covered by an early warning system by 2027 – by implementing the Action Plan launched last year.

Likewise, he said countries should consider a set of global goals to mobilise international action and support on adaptation.

Finance

Regarding financing climate actions, Mr Guterres said promises made on international climate finance must be promises kept.

He asked developed countries to honour their commitments to provide $100 billion a year to developing countries for climate support and fully replenish the Green Climate Fund.

“I am concerned that only two G7 countries – Canada and Germany – have made until now replenishment pledges,” he said.

He emphasised that countries must also operationalise the loss and damage fund at COP28 later this year.

“No more delays; no more excuses,” he added.

More broadly, Mr Guterres lamented that many banks, investors and other financial actors continue to reward polluters and incentivise wrecking the planet.

Based on this, he said “We need a course correction in the global financial system so that it supports accelerated climate action.”

That, he said, includes putting a price on carbon and pushing the multilateral development banks to overhaul their business models and approaches to risk.

“We need the multilateral development banks leveraging their funds to mobilise much more private finance at reasonable cost to developing countries — and scaling up their funding to renewables, adaptation and loss and damage,” he said.

In all these areas, the UN official said “they need governments, civil society, business and others working in partnership to deliver.”

“I look forward to welcoming first-movers and doers on the Acceleration Agenda to New York for the Climate Ambition Summit in September. And to hear how leaders will respond to the facts before us. This is the price of entry,” he noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

