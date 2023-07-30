The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, say they have detained an unnamed officer under whose watch a robbery suspect escaped.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Background

The police, on Thursday, arrested two male robbery suspects in Obosi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The two arrested suspects were identified as Amaechi Precious, 25, an indigene of the community and Almazer Avalumo, 25, from Adikpo in Benue State.

A report later emerged alleging that one of the suspects was tortured to death while the second suspect was released from police custody on Friday and handed over to Movement Against Cultism in Obosi, an anti-cultism and vigilante group in the community.

Police react

But, in a statement on Sunday, Mr Ikenga denied the allegation, explaining that the two suspects were neither tortured nor released to any group.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner of police in the state had, on receiving a report of the arrest, ordered that the suspects be taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries sustained in the course of their arrest.

He said both suspects were taken to the hospital and that one of them died at the hospital at night.

“Two days later, the other suspect outwitted his police guard in the hospital and escaped. The police officer on that shift was arrested and detained,” Mr Ikenga said.

“He (the arrested officer) is currently undergoing a disciplinary procedure that may result in dismissal.”

The police spokesperson enjoined Nigerians to disregard the report, which he described as “vile propaganda” seeking to paint the police in bad light.

He assured that the police in Anambra State were committed to protecting the lives and property of all state residents.

