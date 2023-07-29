The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has kicked off the construction of an ultra-modern Student Affairs Centre at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anambra State. The centre will house a sports center, Information & Communication Technology (ICT) hub, administrative offices, and a 1,000-student capacity amphitheater.

This is in fulfillment of the N1billion tertiary infrastructure grant awarded to the University in 2021 as part of the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grants Scheme, ASR Africa, backed by founder of the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, said.

The grant was drawn from ASR Africa’s $100million Fund for Social Development and Renewal. Other universities that benefitted from the grant are the University of Maiduguri, Ahmadu Bello University, the University of Ilorin, the University of Benin, and the University of Ibadan.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony in Awka, Anambra State, Ubon Udoh, the Managing Director of ASR Africa, applauded the university for the student-friendly project and reiterated that Abdul Samad Rabiu, the founder and Chairman of ASR Africa is committed to supporting quality education within the tertiary education system.

Accompanied by other team members, Mr Ubon added that the institution must focus on the sustainability of the project, and ensure it serves the purpose for which it was designed.

According to Mr Ubon, “I want to commend the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, and the entire selection team for this student-friendly project. This is in line with the guidelines of ASR Africa and the vision of Abdul Samad Rabiu, the founder and Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa for the educational sector in Nigeria. It is a unique project and we hope the students will take advantage of the opportunities presented by the Students’ Center”

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Charles Esimone FAS, commended ASR Africa for fulfilling its promise. He emphasized that the university will work judiciously with the contractor to deliver the project within the set time.

The edifice, which will be named after the Chairman of ASR Africa upon completion, is devoted to student development, socialization, recreation and enhanced academic access. Beyond the donation, ASR Africa is providing technical support for some tertiary institutions in the areas of visibility and expanding academic curricula.

ABOUT ASR AFRICA

The brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.

