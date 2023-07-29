The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) warned in Abuja on Saturday to beware of traffickers using sporting platforms to traffic young people.

“Many young people want to be football maestros like Nnamdi Kanu and Daniel Amokachi, but traffickers are out there planning to prey on the hopes and aspirations of these young people.

“Let youths be aware; let parents be aware that there are preys out there waiting to extort their ambitions,’’ NAPTIP’s Director-General, Fatima Waziri-Azi, warned at a novelty football match.

The match was held between NAPTIP and development partners, among which were the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC), the International Centre for Migration Policy Development and the International Organisation for Migration.

It was part of activities marking the 2023 World Day against Human Trafficking and the 20th anniversary of NAPTIP.

“NAPTIP has the powers to regulate and to issue clearance to travel agencies, tour operators and sporting recruitment agencies.

“Potential sportsmen and women are at liberty to demand NAPTIP clearance from the recruitment agencies before engaging with them,’’ Ms Waziri-Azi said.

In his remarks, the Deputy Country Representative of UNODC, Danilo Campisi, noted that human trafficking was a major problem in Nigeria.

He observed, however, that NAPTIP had made tremendous progress to curb the menace as it had made arrests and secured court conviction of some traffickers.

The NAPTIP football team won the novelty match 2-1 after 30 minutes of play.

(NAN)

