The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Abdullahi Gumel, says documentation for all ministerial nominees has commenced.
Mr Gumel told journalists on Friday in Abuja that the nominees were expected to visit the office of the SSA, located at AB 25, Basement, National Assembly complex, between 28 July and 30 July.
“This is for necessary documentation, ahead of screening, which commences on Monday 31 July.
“Documentation for ministerial nominees has commenced and the nominees are expected to complete all necessary processes before the screening.
“The office will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for this purpose; this is to enable all nominees complete the process before the screening,” he said.
The Senate had on Thursday received President Bola Tinubu’s list of 28 ministerial nominees for screening and confirmation.
(NAN)
