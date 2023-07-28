The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Friday announced that three suspected cable thieves have been arrested by the security operatives at the International wing of the Murtala Muhammad Airport (MMA) in Lagos.

A combined patrol team of officers from Aviation Security’s Crime Investigation and Intelligence (CII) Unit and the Joint Military Task Force(JMTF) arrested three persons suspected to be cable thieves around the FAAN Training School.

According to a statement issued by FAAN’s Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Director, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, the three suspects were arrested at about 4:00 a.m on Friday while digging and vandalising electrical cables connection of the MMA powerhouse.

“Two of the suspects were caught at about 03:52 hours today while digging and cutting electric cables connecting the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Powerhouse (International Wing, MMA) to the Domestic Terminal(MMA), while the third suspect, who serves as a link between the two other suspects and buyers at Arena Market, Oshodi was apprehended at exactly 05:56hours, at Hajj & Cargo Terminal following confessions made by the two other suspects,” the statement said.

Mr Yakubu-Funtua noted that an ongoing investigation revealed that one of the suspects was convicted and sentenced to 28 days imprisonment for a similar offence sometime in April 2022.

“The suspects are presently being interrogated by officials of FAAN AVSEC after which they will be handed over to the Police for prosecution,” the statement said.

The latest arrest of alleged cable thieves within the premises of the airport by the security operatives occurred about a week after a similar incident was recorded at the airport.

Last week, the guards on duty at the Nigeria Airforce gate of the airport halted three cable thieves along the perimeter fence of the Air Force security base by the airport road.

According to the statement issued by FAAN last week, the three suspects were also sighted digging the FAAN underground armoured cable with the aid of a digger, shovel and cutlass.

But on sighting the guards, FAAN said the thieves took to their heels and a guard opened fire on them, aiming at the shoulder of Usman Musa, 28.

FAAN said that Mr Musa, a native of Adamawa State, and a resident of the Ijora axis of Lagos, sustained gunshot wounds, but was subsequently arrested and taken to 661NAFH Ikeja.

“Usman Musa will be properly interrogated after he has stabilised,” FAAN said.

The authority said last week that the incident could be a relevant clue to unravelling the theft of the runway lighting at the airport.

