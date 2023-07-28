President Bola Tinubu has sent his special felicitations to his long-term political associate and trusted ally, Opeyemi Bamidele, on his 60th birthday, 29 July.

Mr Bamidele, the senate leader and the lawmaker representing Ekiti Central constituency, served as Commissioner in the Tinubu administration in Lagos State.

Describing Mr Bamidele, who first served with him as a legislative aide in 1992 when he was the senator representing Lagos West as a trusted ally and confidant, President Tinubu praised him for his loyalty and dedication to progressive politics and years of promoting the welfare of the people as students’ union leader, activist, legal practitioner and an outstanding politician.

“I use the opportunity of the 60th birthday of Senator Opeyemi Bamidele to thank God for His grace upon his life and the mercy he received to be alive and to be in such an exalted position.

Senate Leader

“Senator Bamidele is one of my closest allies and protégé who has risen to national prominence on the back of his steadfastness, loyalty, commitment to progressive politics and hard work in the promotion of the welfare of the people.

“I know of Senator Bamidele’s sense of duty and extraordinary talent, having worked with him for many years. His passion, energy and dedication has continued to propel him and will continue to serve him into a greater future.

“I join family, friends and well-wishers in wishing the Senate Leader many happy returns, good health and God’s guidance,” the president said.

Abiodun Oladunjoye

Director (Information)

July 28, 2023

