The House of Representatives has urged the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to provide adequate security for government officials and infrastructure in flash points in South-east Nigeria and other parts of the country.

The resolution was sequel to a motion of urgent public importance by Emeka Nnamani (LP-Abia) at the plenary in Abuja on Thursday.

In his motion, Mr Nnamani noted that the violent attack by hoodlums in the South-east “had assumed a very dangerous trend.”

Mr Nnamani said there has been an increase in the attacks on highly placed Nigerians, and that if such a trend was not tackled quickly it could result in threat to governments and their officials, and others.

He said the government should provide police protection around government officials, adding that security was usually inadequate especially at flash points of insecurity in Nigeria.

The lawmaker recalled how gunmen in the South-east had attacked two senators, Ifeanyi Uba and Rochas Okorocha, and the former governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim.

He informed the House about the killing of two police officers in Abia State when gunmen attacked the convoy of the Commissioner for Trade Commerce and Industry in the state, Chimezie Ukaegbu.

The gunmen had set ablaze a vehicle belonging to Abia State Ministry of Trade, Commerce, and Industry.

Mr Nnamani said after the killing of their officers, the police and some soldiers went on a reprisal, attacking innocent residents of Aba which resulted in the shutting down of a market.

The lawmaker called on the IGP and Chief of Army staff to urgently call their officers to order so as to prevent the situation from degenerating.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the IGP and the Chief of Army Staff to call their officers to order and adopt a better police, army-civil relationship with their host communities.

The House also urged the police to set up an investigative team to bring to book those responsible for the killing of the officers.

The House urged the security agencies to restore peace and order in Aba.

(NAN)

