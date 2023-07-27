Civil Society Organizations in Kaduna working under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale, PACFaH@Scale, PAS, a Bill and Melinda Gates funded project in Nigeria, which is a social accountability project, aiming to strengthen the capacity of Nigerian Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) at National and State levels to hold decision makers (in the Executive and Legislature) to account and comply with commitments in child and family health policies (Laws), financial obligations and to bring down regulatory and administrative barriers to effective and efficient service delivery, has set six health agenda for Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

PAS is anchored by the Development Research project centre (dRPC) and implemented by a coalition of health NGOs and professional associations.

As we all know, the health system of Kaduna State went through a lot of transformations following a high-level political commitment from the Executive and Legislature while partners and CSOs supported it. The above saw the review of laws and policies, rehabilitation/reconstruction, equipping of 255 PHCs and budgetary allocation for health. dRPC-PAS through the Coalition of CSOs worked on evidence-based advocacies, town hall meetings, PHCs assessments, development of scorecards.

It is in view of this ladies and gentlemen that we are setting the following agenda and urging Governor Uba Sani to, as a matter of urgency, put mechanisms in place to implement them to place Kaduna State ahead of other states in the health sector.

Recommendations: While we commend the state government for scoring 98 per cent in the implementation of the Primary Healthcare Under one roof policy, we, however, call on the state government to;

Complete the upgrading/rehabilitation of the office component set-up.

Develop a sustainable strategic plan for the continuation of the three-year PHC-MOU signed between Kaduna State and other partners that supported the state to strengthen integrated PHC system. As the MOU is finishing by the end of the year 2023, there is an urgent need to come up with plans for sustainability.

While we commend the state for maintaining the 15 per cent health budget allocation from the state annual budget with priority allocation to PHC as contained in the Abuja declaration, we call on the state government to resolve the challenges of poor cash backing of funding for the health sector is a perennial issue.

Government should capitalise on the State Health Supply Agency and increase the delivery fleet (vehicles) to ensure constant availability and effective distribution of health commodities to health facilities. This will ensure the efficient release of funds to optimise operation and payment of suppliers on time.

Government should prioritize the release of N250 million for procurement of FP commodities for the state to reduce commodity stock out.

Government should intensify supportive supervision of health facilities during RI sessions to ensure data validation and harmonization after services and also replace obsolete cold chain systems.

