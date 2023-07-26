The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Wednesday disowned some persons who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Idanre Local Government Area of the state.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had said it received into its fold 63 members of the PDP who defected in the local government area last week.

However, the PDP said the defectors left following disciplinary actions.

The PDP chairperson in Idanre, Adekunle Akinlalu, said eight of the people were no longer active members as they had been on suspension for anti-party activities since after the general elections.

John Jejela, who spoke on behalf of the defectors during their declaration, had said they had collapsed the structure of PDP in Idanre Local Government Area into the APC.

He assured that the new members would boost the strength of APC in Idanre ahead of coming elections in the state, particularly the governorship election.

Mr Jejela said the APC chairman in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, facilitated their defection.

But the PDP chairperson said the information about defection was a deliberate falsehood.

Mr Akinlalu, in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the party in the LGA, Adeyemi Fasoranti, said the APC is known for propaganda.

“It was only eight members who were already on suspension due to their anti-party activities in the last general election that defected to the APC,” he said.

“I want to assure the public that those that have defected will still come back begging to join the PDP as hell cannot be compared to heaven.

“It is also on record that the defectors find joy in moving from one party to the other because of fear of tomorrow.

“It is on record and crystal to everybody in the country that Idanre local government remains the home of the PDP in Ondo State. Recall that the PDP convincingly won all their previous elections in the local government.

“It is also pertinent to know that the last Members House of Assembly election was a stolen mandate by the APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP is poised to reclaim her mandate through the rule of law.

“We believe that the masses voted for us, and we hope to claim back our stolen mandate through the judiciary. PDP is a big family, and we will always remain the same irrespective of any distractions. By the grace of God, the presidential tribunal case is also in high gear. Our hopes are high that the party will reclaim all its mandates.”

