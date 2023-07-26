Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has pledged to partner with the Nigerian Navy in the fight against insecurity in the state.

Mr Soludo made the pledge when he received a delegation of the navy officials on a “familiarisation visit” at the governor’s lodge, Amawbia, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, on Tuesday.

The Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command, Umar Chugali, led the delegation.

The governor told the navy officials that his administration was committed to working with them to ensure the security of lives and property in Anambra State.

He commended them for their commitment to security in the state so far, as well as their efforts in combating illegal oil bunkering and criminal activities in Nigeria.

“If the theft can be reduced by 70 to 80 per cent, that is equivalent to a jump in revenue for the country,” he said.

Responding, Mr Chugali, a rear admiral, reaffirmed the navy’s commitment to helping ensure security in Anambra State.

“The Nigerian Navy Central Command covers a lot of states, including Anambra,” he said, explaining that the visit to the governor was a “customary way” of familiarising themselves with state governors.

“The citing of the outpost at the water bank of Onitsha is strategic and highly calculated because the waterways remain a credible mode of transportation, and that’s why we must maintain our presence on the waters,” Mr Chugali said.

Other top officials of the navy who were part of the delegation included the Commander, Information, A.K. Okwori, Acting Commander of the Naval Outpost, Onitsha, A.O. Bahaise, and Flag Lieutenant, I.K. Akesme.

Others were S.I. Lengaya, N.C. Ekwom, A.O. Ogunleye and S.I. Ibrahim.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Ernest Ezeajughi, the State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Chikodili Anara, and his Transport counterpart, Patricia Igwebuike, were also in attendance.

Others who attended the event included the State Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Anthony Ifeanya and the Special Adviser to the Governor on security matters, Ben Chiobi.

Background

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

Anambra and Imo have witnessed increased attacks in the region lately.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants to be carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

