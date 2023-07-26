The Enugu State Government has given a condition for reopening several shops and banks which were sealed for obeying the controversial Monday sit-at-order declared by a faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the state government, on Monday, sealed two commercial banks and 107 shops for allegedly observing the IPOB’s sit-at-home order in the state.

The government, on Tuesday, announced that all the sealed shops and banks would remain closed for one week as punishment for refusing to open their businesses on Monday.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, in a statement on Tuesday, said the government would only consider reopening the shops and banks if the owners produce tax clearance certificates and other relevant documents.

“All businesses that were sealed shall remain sealed for one week, at the end of which they shall provide their current tax clearance certificates and all other documents to enable the state government to review their formal letters for reopening,” Mr Onyia, a professor, said.

The SSG said consideration for reopening the sealed businesses in the state would start from Friday, 28 July, at the headquarters of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, the agency that sealed the businesses.

Background

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State had, in June, banned the Monday sit-at-home in the state, explaining that the civil action was killing the “spirit of entrepreneurship, commerce and creativity” of the Igbo people in the region.

The governor had, earlier this month, ordered all public servants and political officeholders in the state to begin reporting to their places of work on Monday or face sanctions.

Within the same week, he threatened to shut down schools and markets that observed the civil action in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES, however, reports that the civil action has continued to hold in the state despite the ban by the governor.

Apparently angered by the continued observance of the illegal order, the governor, in mid-July, threatened that, from Monday, 24 July, he would begin shutting shops whose owners fail to open for business on Mondays.

Although IPOB, August 2021, introduced a sit-at-home order every Monday across the South-east to protest the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, the separatist group would later suspend the order.

The group said the order would instead be enforced whenever Mr Kanu, facing a terrorism trial, appears in court.

A leader of Autopilot, a faction of the IPOB, Simon Ekpa, has, however, continued to declare sit-at-home orders in the region despite the exercise being suspended by the IPOB faction led by Mr Kanu.

Residents of the five South-east states – Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Anambra — have been attacked by gunmen enforcing the civil order for stepping out on Mondays and other days in violation of the order.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

