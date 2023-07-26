The Senate has confirmed the appointment of the board members of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) recently nominated by President Bola Tinubu.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation after the Committee of the Whole screened the nominees for about an hour.
Last week, Mr Tinubu sought the Senate approval of the nominees.
The Senate subsequently confirmed the appointment and encouraged the board members of the NEDC to work in accordance with the law of the country and serve the people of the North-east region with fairness and justice.
Paul Tarfa, a retired major general from Adamawa State, was confirmed as Chairman of the NEDC.
Mohammad Alkali (North-east, Borno) was confirmed as Managing Director of the Commission and Musa Yashi (North-east, Bauchi) was confirmed as Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs of the Commission.
Ahmed Yahaya (North-east Gombe) was confirmed as Executive Director of Operations of the commission, and Abubakar Iliya (North-east, Yobe) was confirmed as Executive Director of Admin and Finance of the commission.
Other members of the commission that were confirmed are; Gambo Maikomo (North-east, Taraba), Abdullahi Abbas (North-west, Kano) and Tsav Aondoana (North-central, Benue).
Mutiu Lawal- Areh (South-west, Lagos), Samuel Onuigbo (South-east, Abia) and Frank Owhor (South-south, Rivers) were also confirmed by the Senate.
