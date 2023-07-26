President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Although the details of the closed-door meeting were not disclosed, it may not be unconnected with the leadership tussle in the party.

The two former leaders of the ruling party emerged from the meeting at about 1:30 p.m., after which they left the Presidential Villa immediately.

Messrs Adamu and Omisore resigned in controversial circumstances last week, paving the way for the Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, and the Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuantar, to take over in an acting capacity.

Mr Tinubu was outside the country when they resigned.

The former APC leaders have yet to speak on their resignation, which some people alleged was over disagreements with the president and the handling of party finances.

Mr Adamu had stated that he would only speak about his resignation after speaking with the president upon the latter’s return to the country from Kenya. That was before Mr Kyari announced their resignation after an NWC meeting.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Mr Tinubu has handpicked Umar Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, to replace Mr Adamu, and Bashiru Ajibola, a former senator in the ninth Senate, as Mr Omisore’s successor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

