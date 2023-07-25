Police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, said they have killed one and arrested two other suspects over a deadly attack on police officers in the state on Sunday.

Two police officers were killed in the attack, Bright Edafe, the police spokesperson in the state, said in a statement he sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

How officers were killed

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the two officers attached to the Dragon Patrol Team were killed by suspected bandits around 11: 40 a.m. on Sunday while on stop and search operation at Oleh Roundabout.

The bandits set the police patrol vehicle ablaze before fleeing into the bush.

“With the support of troops from the Nigerian Army, 63 Brigade and local vigilante members, the men swung into action. During the operation, the combined team engaged the hoodlums in a serious gun duel, subduing the hoodlums who fled into the bush, having been inflicted with gunshot injuries.

“The team traced their blood to a river where one AK-47 rifle was recovered on the same date of the incident.”

“The response team sustained the tempo and continued the operation on Sunday. Acting on credible intelligence, they stormed Erewa community bush in Isoko North Local Government Area, where they engaged the remnant of the bandits in a serious gun duel,” Mr Edafe said.

READ ALSO: Driver fleeing checkpoint kills police officer in Ondo

According to the police spokesperson, two additional AK-47 rifles, one assault rifle, four magazines and twelve 7.62 AK-47 ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

There has been a surge in crimes, particularly abduction for ransom in the oil-rich Delta State, despite efforts by security agents to curb it.

Within the last two months, PREMIUM TIMES has reported the arrest of about 10 suspected kidnappers in the state.

