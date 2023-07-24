Avanti Communications (“Avanti”) has been named the market-leading high-throughput satellite capacity partner in sub-Saharan Africa for the second year running.

The results, from the 20th edition of the NSR Satellite Capacity Supply & Demand Analysis, reports that Avanti’s market share is now more than two times that of its nearest competitor.

NSR’s annual report is one of the satellite industry’s most trusted and comprehensive sources for satellite capacity analysis, offering insight into key market developments and dynamics.

Avanti has made a significant commitment to Africa. The company has ambitions to accelerate growth across the region through local partnerships and the rollout of connectivity solutions; connecting hard-to-reach rural communities and improving network resiliency for critical communications infrastructure is central to this strategy.

To date, Avanti has connected more than 1,000 villages and schools across Africa, providing services in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Ghana, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and South Sudan. The company has plans to connect a further 10,000 sites over the next 5 years across Africa, impacting millions of lives and enabling communities to enjoy a connected life.

Kyle Whitehill, CEO at Avanti Communications, said: “Africa is a major focus for us and so we are delighted to be recognised as the market leader, but we won’t stop there. For us, Africa’s potential is limitless and the role that we can play in unlocking this is providing connectivity solutions. Connectivity is an enabler that provides vital resources and opportunities for individuals, businesses, and communities to thrive, which is why we won’t stop until we have connected the 871 million people currently living without a basic internet connection.”

Avanti has invested over $800m in Africa and already has a growing footprint across the continent. More than a fifth of the company’s employees are based in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Angola, and Benin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

