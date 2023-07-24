Gunmen have abducted a popular native doctor in Oba, a community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

The victim, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, otherwise known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki,” was abducted Sunday night from his hotel room by the gunmen who also shot two of his security aides to death, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

A video clip, apparently recorded shortly after the attack, has been circulating on Facebook.

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, many people were heard lamenting the attack while others, who were wailing, appeared to surround bodies believed to be those of the slain security aides of the native doctor.

Abduction for ransom in the community is not new. But the case of the native doctor was a surprise to many residents of the community.

This is because Mr Nwangwu was among the most feared native doctors in the area.

The native doctor is notable for his powers to prepare anti-bullet charms and perform other rituals for people who visit his shrine.

“Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki of Oba was kidnapped last night in his Triple P Hotel. Despite the fact he prepares disappearance and anti-bullet charms for many people, the kidnappers still succeeded in taking him away,” a source from the community told this newspaper, Monday morning.

“Two of his security men were even killed by the kidnappers,” the source added.

Triple P, where the attack occurred, is among the hotels owned by the native doctor, it was learnt.

When contacted on Monday morning, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the abduction of the native doctor and killing of his security aides to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“We have already launched a manhunt for the abductors to secure the release of the victim,” he said.

