A group, South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), says Nigeria’s economy has begun to take shape since President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy regime.

The support group for Mr Tinubu stated this in a statement by its chairperson, Adedayo Adeyeye, on Sunday.

He said if the president had not taken the decision to remove the fuel subsidy, the economy of Nigeria would have completely crashed at the moment.

He stated that the removal of fuel subsidy is the best solution Nigeria needs to develop its economy.

Mr Adeyeye, a former senator, said the fuel subsidy ought to have been removed by former presidents who had ruled the country in the last 15 years.

He urged Nigerians to endure the hardship that might have arisen from the removal of fuel subsidy and believe that the Tinubu administration will bring more development to the country.

“If President Bola Tinubu has not taken those steps, it could have led to a complete crash of the Nigerian economy with its attendant social, economic and political implications.

“The pains we are currently going through, will soon go and by this time next year by the grace of God, Nigerians would begin to see the results of the steps that the president has taken.

“The president is just about 60 days in office. He still has over 46 more months to spend in his first term of 48 months, having spent just two. President Bola Tinubu is taking decisions that should have been taken over 15 years ago.

“Nigerians should give President Tinubu some time, to allow his policies to mature and for us to begin to see the positive effects.The president has said he understands the pains of Nigeria, we should just exercise patience, ultimately Nigerians would give glory to God, along the line,” he said.

Mr Adeyeye said Mr Tinubu’s economic reforms may have come with hardship but the proceeds of the hardships will be something worthwhile in the future.

“The removal of oil subsidy and the new exchange rate regime of the President Bola Tinubu for now, has led to inflationary pressure. This is causing some hardship on the part of the masses.

“As the saying goes, there is no gain without pains. Like the president has said that while trying to give birth, one must go through the pains of labour, however when the child is born, the safe birth will keep the mother happy.

“Her pain of a few hours would therefore lead to everlasting joy. Nigerians should see the economic reforms of president Bola Tinubu from that perspective,” he said.

