The Lagos State Environmental and Enforcement and Special Offences Unit (taskforce) cleared makeshift markets and buildings along the railway corridor at the Agege area of the state on Sunday.

The agency’s spokesperson, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, in a statement, said the enforcement exercise was designed to restore sanity and safety along the railway corridors of the state.

The exercise, according to the task force chairperson, Shola Jejeloye, is to discourage certain individuals from conducting business on the rail tracks and prevent them from placing impediments which hinder the smooth movement of trains on the tracks.

“The activities of these traders are defacing the outlook of the rail tracks by setting up these slums and makeshift buildings here, but we will make sure that we leave no form of environmental crimes unchecked,” Mr Jejeloye was quoted as saying.

He further said the operations across rail tracks in the state would last at least a month to dissuade traders from returning to the tracks for commercial activities.

“We have made an irreversible decision to carry out operations and remain here to discourage them from returning. This singular operation is just the tip of the iceberg, but the major activities are coming up in the coming weeks,” he said.

Recently, the task force unit cleared traders off the Oshodi railway track and Apongbon bridge.

