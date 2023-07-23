The police in Ogun State on Saturday confirmed the death of six friends after consuming an alcoholic drink in Ogbogbo, Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the incident occurred on Tuesday, at a drinking joint where the seven friends reportedly gathered to have a nice time.

A source said that the deceased and the suspect had a serious altercation at the joint but later resolved their matter.

It was further learnt that the suspect offered to donate a bottle of an alcoholic drink to affirm their reconciliation.

According to the source, all those that consumed the drink died, except the seventh person who allegedly served the drink from his home.

He was said not to have partaken of it.

The source said that some hours after they had dispersed, news filtered into the town that two of them had died, while four others were hospitalised.

He said that the four died the following day.

The suspect was reported to have fled the area in the wake of the incident.

The Ogun Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to NAN.

She said, “I just confirmed that something like that occurred but the families said they were not pressing charges and prefer to bury their dead.”

(NAN)

