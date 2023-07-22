Some gunmen attacked and killed two residents of Tamba, a village in Ningi Local Government, Bauchi State on Friday night.

Residents of the area told PREMIUM TIMES that security operatives and local vigilante members in the area rushed to the scene of the incident and conveyed the two persons to a hospital, where they were certified dead by a medical personnel.

PREMIUM TIMES also learnt that two other residents of Kafin Lemo, the same local government, were kidnapped recently by an unknown group on Friday.

According to the residents, those kidnapped were Yawale Lemo, 55, and Kwaine Musa, 50.

“The two residents of this village, Kafin Lemo, were abducted by unknown gunmen who came into the village shooting sporadically around 2 a.m. in the night.

“The two persons that were kidnapped recently by the group, were asked to make N10 million available for the kidnappers before they come. The inability to pay the money is the reason they carried out the attack.

“To date, the group has not called to inform their families where they are or to tell them the amount they should pay as ransom before they are released,” a local source who does not want his name, in print said.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that a combined team of local vigilante members and policemen were combing the area, searching for the abductees.

“The gunmen have mastered the terrain, which has put them on edge against the security forces. Whenever the security agents blocked their route to arrest them, the gunmen usually find their way out of the security blockage,” a resident said.

The spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakili, could not be reached on the phone to comment on the incident.

