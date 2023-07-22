The police in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria, said they have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Anam, a community in Anambra West Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

‘How they were arrested’

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police got a tip-off on 18 July about one of the suspects, Chukwuemeka Esulo, who was allegedly looking for who, in Agulu, a community in Anaocha Council Area, would buy a black Mercedes Benz GLK SUV.

The police spokesperson said the owner of the vehicle had been kidnapped on 26 June, but was later released after the family paid N4.5 million ransom.

“Detectives swooped on the suspect and arrested him for questioning.

“He (the suspect) confessed to being a member of the kidnap gang and disclosed that he was sent from the camp to sell the car,” he said.

The suspect hails from Ebonyi State.

Mr Ikenga said, on the orders of the commissioner of police in the state, the case was transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Awkuzu, whose operatives later arrested one other member of the gang.

The second suspect, Ejeka Ufuo, 23, was tricked into believing that the vehicle had been sold. He was arrested when he stepped out with with the expectation to collect the proceeds of the crime, the police said.

“Efforts are ongoing to round up other members of the gang and recover their weapons,” the police spokesperson said.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has commended the operatives for the successful arrest of the suspects, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Adeoye urged the operatives to redouble their efforts to eradicate kidnapping in the state.

