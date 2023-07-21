The Economic Community of West African States Parliament says it will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) on capacity building for its members.

The Speaker of the regional parliament, Sidie Tunis, made this known on Friday during a visit with the Speaker of the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA), Joseph Ntakirutimana, to the institute in Abuja.

The visit by the regional parliaments of East and West Africa sub-regions, according to NILDS, is part of a ”knowledge exchange experience designed to strengthen ties between regional legislative bodies and share best practices in democratic governance.”

Mr Tunis said the MOU, when signed in the coming weeks, will enable NILDS to provide technical support for ECOWAS parliamentarians and parliamentary staff, which will help enhance the quality of their legislative outputs.

The speaker said legislators need requisite legislative knowledge and competence to deliver quality legislation for their respective countries.

He called on various legislative bodies across the continent to take advantage of the diverse courses and programmes offered by NILDS to enhance their capacities.

Responding, the DG of NILDS, Abubakar Sulaiman, said the institute, as a hub for capacity building for legislators and democratic actors, was more than ready to collaborate with the ECOWAS Parliament and, indeed, all parliaments and agencies of governments in order to deepen good governance across various countries on the African continent.

Mr Sulaiman, a professor of political science and international relations, said he was elated with the development, saying that legislators need to be adequately equipped with technical support to make quality laws that will impact governance positively.

“Laws cannot be made on the altar of ignorance,” Mr Sulaiman said, calling other African governments to replicate NILDS in their countries.

He said he looked forward to accelerating the process of signing the MOU, which will give legal backing to the proposed collaboration between the institute and the ECOWAS Parliament.

Welcoming the dignitaries, the Institute’s Director of Legislative Support, Edoba Omoregie, a professor and SAN, said NILDS is Nigeria’s think-tank for the country’s National Assembly and even state assemblies.

Mr Omoregie listed some of the mandate responsibilities of the institute, including drafting bills, analysing bills, provision of a wide array of legislative products, election monitoring and supervision, research and many more.

Other dignitaries who attended the event were Attahiru Jega, former INEC chairperson; Nuhu Yakubu, former vice chancellor University of Abuja and the NILDS management team, e.t.c

