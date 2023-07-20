Titi: I start this podcast with a story of Maryam Abubakar who had been in labour for days because there was no childbirth facility in her neighbourhood. She had to embark on the 70-kilometre trip from her hometown, Nguru in Yobe State, to Hadejia in Jigawa State.

Hours after she arrived at Jahun General Hospital in Jigawa, she had a stillbirth through cesarean section.

The stillbirth was not all that scarred her life. The Doctors at the facility later told her that due to her prolonged labour, she had a vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), and her husband divorced her and married another woman.

According to Lancet, a medical journal, vesicovaginal fistula is “a serious medical disorder characterised by an abnormal opening between the vagina and the bladder or rectum, which results in continuous leakage of urine or stool.”

In this podcast, we narrow in on the issues women who suffered from vesicovaginal fistula also known as VVF face. I am speaking on this issue with Premium Times Correspondent who covered the report, Ahmadu Maishanu.

I am Titilope Fadare and Welcome to Premium Times Half Hour.

Before I start engaging with Maishanu, let’s dive into more details on vesicovaginal fistula.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), between 400,000 and 800,000 Nigerian women are living with VVF and between 50,000 and 100,000 new cases are added every year.

It is considered one of the most serious and tragic childbirth injuries that often lead to depression, social isolation and deepening poverty. It is prevalent in Nigeria due to the existence of some cultural practices including child marriage, female genital mutilation and poor access to healthcare facilities.

Titi: First, what motivated you to write this report?

Ahmadu: I was trained by my teachers and editors to focus more on impactful human interest stories than usual official press releases. Last year, I was supposed to be among a group of reporters invited by doctors without Borders (the MSF) to cover an event in Jahun, Jigawa state, however, I somehow missed the event, I later got a press release of what transpired at the event which is about the activities of the MSF in the state regarding the VVF, I found that there is a bigger story to report in the press release than reporting what was contain in the press release. The press release is the motivating factor that came with the story idea.

Titi: In your report, you highlighted the stories of three women. Two out of them were stigmatised and abandoned by their husbands and you mentioned this is one of the many issues patients with VVF face. But also based on your report, these women got treatment which means the disease is curable, which leads to this question, why is there still stigmatisation and has there been sensitization to inform citizens that the disease is curable to ward off stigma on the patients? If yes, why is stigma still prevalent?

Ahmadu: In my observations, the stigma is prevalent because of inadequate sensitisation. The VVF is a kind of disease that the patients and their relatives do not want to talk about it because of shame. shaming and isolation are worsening the situation, it also formed the basis for the report to inform the readers and policymakers and partners that the disease is curable and preventable when the right things are done. After correctional surgery, the patient can still conceive and deliver.

Titi: Did you come across or hear of any woman who had the disease and later remarried?

Ahmadu: Most patients of VVF are married women, they stay in their marriage after the surgery, some got divorced after surgery repair, and some while undergoing surgery. The prolonged stay in the hospital due to the lack of surgeons is complicating their conditions. I met one of the treated patients who remarried after the surgery and later got divorced.

Titi: Because this is a maternal issue, I suspect there will be cases like this in other parts of the country due to poor health care service delivery in Nigeria. In your report, you focused on a health facility in Jigawa state run by an international NGO, doctors without borders. are there treatment centres of this nature across the country?

Ahmadu: The focus of the centre in Jigawa State runs by the non-governmental organisation – doctors without borders, is because the centre is functional and is the only centre being supported by the MSF’s doctors treating VVF patients in Nigeria. there are other centres across Nigeria in neglected conditions. For instance, Kano state has the oldest VVF treatment centre founded in 1987, located at the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital, known as Laure fistula centre which initially has 48-bed space and is now left with only 10-bed space; with more patients being admitted according to officials of the centre.

Titi: Can you share any memorable moments you witnessed while interacting with these women or at the centre that didn’t make it to your report?

Ahmadu: The unforgettable interaction with the VVF patients is how I am unable to tell the story of many other patients who are willing to share it with me. How they are confined in a restricted area in the hospital but in a very hygienic environment constantly taken care of by the MSF’s employees, providing balance diets and nutritional foods before and after the surgery.

Titi: The UNICEF says it may take up to 83 years to clear the backlog of cases at the current rate of repair. This suggests neglect from, the government in this regard, why is it so?

Ahmadu: The backlog of VVF cases is a wake-up call to the governments and concerned parties across all levels to commit more resources to surgical repair and focus more on preventive means by making healthcare services accessible and affordable in vulnerable areas and implementing laws in checking the problems and creating awareness.

Titi: Thank you Ahmadu for spotlighting this issue.

