On Thursday, Nigerian music star Davido said he had disbursed N237m to several Nigerian orphanages.

The singer disclosed this in a statement on his social media accounts. The donations come 16 months after he distributed N250m to 292 Nigerian orphanages.

Ahead of his birthday in November 2021, what started as a joke after the singer challenged his colleagues to contribute N1m each for him, suddenly turned out to be one of the biggest fundraisers in recent times in Nigeria, as Davido accumulated N200m within 78 hours.

The donations were unending. After a few days, the celebrated singer revealed he had initially wanted to use the funds to clear his brand new Rolls Royce from the Lagos port before deciding to give the money to orphanages across the country; thus, a five-person committee was formed and chaired by Titi Adebayo.

The singer published a list of orphanages that benefited from the disbursement on Twitter.

N237m lifeline

In announcing the latest donation, the ‘Timeless’ hitmaker said he was releasing the funds on the aegis of The David Adeleke Foundation (DAF) aimed at changing lives in the real sense of the word.

“The David Adeleke Foundation (DAF) has donated the sum of N237,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Thirty-Seven Million Naira) to orphanages throughout Nigeria.

“The distribution of donation funds was led by the chair of the DAF Disbursement Committee, Mrs Titi Adebayo. The foundation successfully distributed funds to 424 (Four Hundred and Twenty-Four) orphanages, benefiting 13,818 (Thirteen Thousand. Eight Hundred and Eighteen) children.

“I founded the DAF in 2022 with a strong desire and passion to continually assist others and create a proper framework for ongoing charitable works to benefit the good people of Nigeria. Through this foundation, we have raised millions of Naira and disbursed much-needed funds to hundreds of orphanages, significantly improving the lives of countless children.

“Seeing the impact and success of my previous donations, particularly in 2021 after my birthday, left a mark on my heart and reading the numerous letters and messages from everyone who received this donation has reaffirmed my commitment to assist the less privileged in any capacity continually. It motivated me to establish the DAF to execute our mission effectively.”

Davido also said in October 2022; his foundation began reaching out to eminent and compassionate Nigerians, seeking their support in raising funds for the less privileged across the country.

With generous contributions from individuals and corporations across various sectors and regions, he said they raised a substantial donation of N237m.

