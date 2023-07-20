The Madiba Foundation For Good Governance is set to unveil a movement to mobilise young Nigerians to commit to “driving development and promoting good governance across the country.”

The organisation said this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

The event is expected to hold Saturday at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja while non-Abuja residents can join virtually.

Read the full statement by the organisers below.

Madiba Foundation For Good Governance is set to unveil Organizing For A New Nigeria movement and launch a technology platform that will facilitate the mobilization and engagement between young patriotic Nigerians toward building a new Nigeria.

Organising for a New Nigeria is the flagship programme of the Foundation which is aimed at mobilising patriotic and passionate young Nigerians to commit to driving development and promoting good governance across the country.

Madiba Foundation aims to sustain the momentum to drive change generated among young people in recent years by giving ascendancy to their energy and skills in Nigeria’s democracy and development process.

The tech platform that will be unveiled will enable young people to come together in their various localities to contribute pragmatically to the development of Nigeria.

The theme of the event is Beyond the Polls: How Young People Can Deepen Democratic Engagement and will be held on the 22nd of July 2023 at Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

The keynote speaker is Fela Durotoye, an Executive Coach, Leadership Expert, Global Speaker and Nation Builder. The guest speaker is Debola Deji-Kurunmi, a public policy advisor, transformational coach and trainer.

The event will feature a dynamic panel discussion comprising esteemed individuals who are leaders in their respective fields. This panel will explore the immense potential of technology and the role of young people in shaping Nigeria’s future.

Attendance at this event is free. But registration is required. Interested participants outside Abuja will be able to attend online upon registration. Kindly register via this link

Madiba Foundation is a pan-African non-governmental organization which seeks to promote social equality in the process of development for Africans and other excluded groups. The Foundation envisions a continent that Africans everywhere in the world can be justly proud of through the deployment of Africa’s best vision, skills and energies to promote democratic ideals that advance inclusive and sustainable development across the continent.

