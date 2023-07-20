The Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed chairpersons for the boards of 21 parastatals in the state.

This was announced on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

The appointments came a day after the governor swore in 25 commissioners and three permanent secretaries in the state.

The two developments came eight months after Mr Adeleke was sworn- in as the governor of the state.

Below is the list of the boards and their chairpersons.

1. UNIOSUN – PROF WALE OLADIPO

2. UNILESA – HON GBENGA ONIGBOGI

3. IREE POLYTECHNIC-HON DIRAN AYANBEKU

4. ESA OKE COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY- HON DIRAN ODEYEMI

5. ILA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION- ELDER PETER BABALOLA

6. ILESA COLLEGE OF HEALTH TECH-SENATOR FELIX OGUNWALE

7. LOCAL GOVT SERVICE COMMISSION- TUNJI ADELEKE JNR

8. HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT BOARD-

●DR K.K AKINROYE-CHAIRMAN

● ELDER DOSU ADETAYO-VICE CHAIRMAN

9. SUBEB- HON IBUKUN FADIPE

10. OSBC

●CHAIRMAN- MUYIWA OLOSO

● V-CHAIRMAN- PRINCE LANRE LAOYE

11. PRIMARY HEALTHCARE DEVT BOARD- HON TAJU ADISA

12. WATER CORPORATION- OLAYINKA SAM OYEDOTUN

13. PILGRIMS WELFARE BOARD (MUSLIM WING)- ALHAJI MARUF ISHOLA

14. PILGRIMS WELFARE BOARD (CHRISTIAN WING) -ELDER FUNSHO ISHOLA

15. OSUN HEALTH INSURANCE AGENCY -DR MUYIWA OLADIMEJI

16. UNIOSUN TEACHING HOSPITAL-HON NIYI OWOLADE

17. TESCOM-HON RAZAK SALINSILE

18. OSUN COUNCIL FOR ARTS AND CULTURE-HON EBENEZER EBENCO

19. HOUSING LOANS BOARD-HON AKANFE ATIDADE

20. OSUN TOURISM BOARD-BABA KOLADE ADELEKE

21. OSUN INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE-HON SOLA ADEWUMI

