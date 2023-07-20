The Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed chairpersons for the boards of 21 parastatals in the state.
This was announced on Tuesday by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.
The appointments came a day after the governor swore in 25 commissioners and three permanent secretaries in the state.
The two developments came eight months after Mr Adeleke was sworn- in as the governor of the state.
Below is the list of the boards and their chairpersons.
1. UNIOSUN – PROF WALE OLADIPO
2. UNILESA – HON GBENGA ONIGBOGI
3. IREE POLYTECHNIC-HON DIRAN AYANBEKU
4. ESA OKE COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY- HON DIRAN ODEYEMI
5. ILA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION- ELDER PETER BABALOLA
6. ILESA COLLEGE OF HEALTH TECH-SENATOR FELIX OGUNWALE
7. LOCAL GOVT SERVICE COMMISSION- TUNJI ADELEKE JNR
8. HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT BOARD-
●DR K.K AKINROYE-CHAIRMAN
● ELDER DOSU ADETAYO-VICE CHAIRMAN
9. SUBEB- HON IBUKUN FADIPE
10. OSBC
●CHAIRMAN- MUYIWA OLOSO
● V-CHAIRMAN- PRINCE LANRE LAOYE
11. PRIMARY HEALTHCARE DEVT BOARD- HON TAJU ADISA
12. WATER CORPORATION- OLAYINKA SAM OYEDOTUN
13. PILGRIMS WELFARE BOARD (MUSLIM WING)- ALHAJI MARUF ISHOLA
14. PILGRIMS WELFARE BOARD (CHRISTIAN WING) -ELDER FUNSHO ISHOLA
15. OSUN HEALTH INSURANCE AGENCY -DR MUYIWA OLADIMEJI
16. UNIOSUN TEACHING HOSPITAL-HON NIYI OWOLADE
17. TESCOM-HON RAZAK SALINSILE
18. OSUN COUNCIL FOR ARTS AND CULTURE-HON EBENEZER EBENCO
19. HOUSING LOANS BOARD-HON AKANFE ATIDADE
20. OSUN TOURISM BOARD-BABA KOLADE ADELEKE
21. OSUN INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE-HON SOLA ADEWUMI
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999