The police in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, said their operatives foiled an attack on the Chairperson, Council of Imo Traditional Rulers, Emmanuel Okeke, at his Amaifeke palace in Orlu Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

The police spokesperson in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said a local security operative died from gunshot wounds after the attack.

He said police operatives from Orlu Divisional Headquarters, supported by local vigilantes, repelled an attempt by gunmen to invade the palace of the traditional ruler.

“The hoodlums came in their numbers shooting sporadically and fighting their way into the palace but were given a stiff resistance by police operatives and local vigilantes who professionally took vintage positions and engage the hoodlums in a protracted gun duel, Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said in the statement.

Mr Okoye said the stiff resistance by the joint security operatives forced the gunmen to flee to the adjourning bushes with various degrees of gunshot injuries.

According to him, two vigilantes whose names are withheld for security reasons were shot during the shootout. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

“Unfortunately, one of them died while receiving medical attention, while the other is in stable condition.

“On combing the adjourning bushes, blood stains were seen which evidentially suggested that the hoodlums were fatally hit,” he said.

Mr Okoye said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmed Barde urged the people of Amaifeke Kingdom to go about their lawful business as adequate security measures have been put in place to forestall such an incident.

He said the police have launched a manhunt for the assailants.

“The Commissioner of Police beckons on the general public particularly owners of hospitals and first aid outlets to swiftly report persons seen with or treating gunshot injury in the state to the nearest Police station,” the police spokesperson said.

(NAN)

