The police in Cross River State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death in Calabar South Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Wednesday.

She said the suspect attacked the victim, simply identified as Ndifreke, after a minor disagreement that occurred at Abasi Obori Street on Tuesday.

Ms Ugbo, a superintendent of police, said police operatives from Uwanse Divisional Police Headquarters carried out the arrest on arriving at the scene, following a distress call.

“The police rushed the victim to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital. Unfortunately, she didn’t make it, as she was certified dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

“Following established protocols, her remains were deposited in the morgue for autopsy, to shed more light on the exact cause of her death.

“The suspect is already in our custody and we will ensure that he faces the full weight of justice for his alleged action,” the police spokesperson said.

(NAN)

