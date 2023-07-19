Police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, on Tuesday, said they rescued two people, including a man accused of stealing two bottles of Campari, from being set ablaze by a mob in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, who disclosed in a statement, identified the suspects as Ubong Ossom and Christian Effiong.

Mr Ossom, who hails from Nsit Atai Local Government of the state, was accused of stealing two bottles of an Italy-made liquor, Campari, in a supermarket while Mr Effiong from Okobo Local Government Area, allegedly stole a power generating set from a church, according to Mr Macdon.

The intervention of the police saved the two suspects who were about to be set ablaze.

“Whereas the command condemns in totality the act of stealing, which is a crime, subjecting the perpetrators to jungle justice is not in tandem with our legal system,” Mr Macdon, a superintendent of police, said.

He said the Police Commissioner in the State, Olatoye Durosinmi, has warned perpetrators of jungle justice to desist from it or face arrest and prosecution.

There has been an increase in cases of jungle justice in the state despite efforts by the police to curb the acts.

PREMIUM TIMES in 2021 reported how a man suspected to have stolen a goat was set ablaze in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of the state while another man was also set ablaze along Nwaniba Road, near a popular Pentecostal church, in Uyo.

A journalist in Uyo told this newspaper that six people were attacked and burnt to death by a mob in the city within 48 hours in February 2021 on suspicion of being robbers.

Punch newspaper in June last year reported how an angry mob set ablaze a suspected cultist popularly called “Tempo”, believed to have terrorised people in Uyo and its environs.

According to the newspaper, the man was set ablaze after a failed robbery at a popular boutique – Frankfik, located along Wellington Bassey Way, a few metres away from Akwa Ibom Government House, Uyo.

Vanguard newspaper ten months ago reported how an angry mob in Uyo set ablaze two thieves suspected to specialise in snatching mobile phones and stealing other valuables from members of the public.

One of the deceased was caught at a popular Itam Market after allegedly snatching a mobile phone, while the second was caught along the Idoro Road axis of the city for allegedly stealing a television set in a church.

