The PDP made its stand known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Our party insists that the N617 per litre of fuel is excessive, unacceptable and cannot be justified under any guise. This is especially given the economic potentials and prospects within our country,” he said.

Mr Ologunagba added that even with the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, the PDP maintained that fuel should not be sold for more than N150 per litre in Nigeria.

He said that with deft, transparent and innovative management of resources, economic potential national comparative advantage and expanded value chain in refining capacity, the price should not be more than N150.

Mr Ologunagba said the rising cost of fuel had worsened the economic conditions of Nigerians and charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration to seek ways to stabilise and grow the economy.

The spokesperson also said the PDP was alarmed over the fall in the value of naira.

He explained that the situation had forced businesses and production to shut down, made citizens lose their jobs and crippled commercial and social activities.

According to him, millions of families can no longer afford their daily needs as food, medication, and other essential goods and services continue to skyrocket.

The PDP spokesperson said this was not the country that Nigerians yearned for.

He dismissed the argument of market forces and comparison of the price of fuel in Nigeria with other countries, saying the countries being mentioned have functional infrastructure, transportation systems and energy.

Mr Ologunagba added that the currencies of such countries were very strong while their citizens earned far higher than what obtains in Nigeria.

(NAN)

