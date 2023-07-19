The Ekiti State Government has alerted residents and farmers to the outbreak of Anthrax, a disease that affects humans and livestock.

It said the alert was to elicit awareness for the residents to take preventive measures against the disease.

In s statement on Wednesday jointly signed by the Commissioner for Health, Oyebanji Filani, and the Special Adviser for Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, the state government described Anthrax as a serious disease which presents flu-like symptoms such as cough, painless sores with a black centre appearing after the blister, fever, and muscle aches.

The statement said if the disease is not diagnosed and treated promptly, it could lead to severe complications, including pneumonia, respiratory problems, shock and even death.

“Anthrax is primarily a disease of animals; however, due to the proximity between humans and animals, it can easily be transmitted to humans through inhalation of anthrax spores or consumption of contaminated or infected animal products such as hides and skins, meat, and milk,” the statement read.

For prevention, the government urged Intensified vaccination, proper disposal of suspected and infected animals and avoiding risky consumptions such as hides (ponmo), smoked meat and bush meat.

It also urged adherence to hygiene practices, especially in places where ponmo, bone meals and blood meals are produced.

“We specifically encourage persons at risk such as people who handle animals, people who consume dead animals, healthcare workers, law enforcement officers and anyone who recently travelled to a location with a confirmed anthrax case to take their hygiene practices seriously,” the statement further said.

Other measures, according to the government, include effective disinfection before processing wool, hides, and bone meal; securing veterinary assistance in case of animal infection; decontamination soils where cases are reported and reporting suspicions to the regional veterinary officer, who will, in turn, report to the Director of Veterinary Services in the state, to report any suspicion based on the aforementioned signs.

“We urge the general public, farmers, butchers and stakeholders in the agricultural sector to adhere strictly to these preventive measures to safeguard public health and prevent the further spread of anthrax,” the government stated.

“The State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is closely monitoring the situation in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health and Human Services and will provide updates and further guidance as necessary.

“Citizens should only share information from verified sources like the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, The State Ministry of Health, NCDC, WHO, etc.

“For further information or inquiries, please contact the State Director of Veterinary Services on 070 069 8478 or visit the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security at the State Secretariat, Ado-Ekiti. You can also call any of the following emergency numbers – 070492004288, 070492004236, 070492004334.”

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) confirmed one case of Anthrax in a mixed livestock farm in Niger State on Monday.

It was the first animal case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the West Africa outbreak in Ghana in June 2023.

On 13 July, the sudden deaths of livestock in the mixed livestock farm with eight (8) mortality was reported. In addition, the animals which died were observed to have been bleeding from external orifices without blood clotting.

After samples were taken to the laboratory of the National Veterinary Research Institute in Plateau State, the case of Anthrax was confirmed.

The Federal Government said it would investigate the case to ascertain the source of the infection.

