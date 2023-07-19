The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed to present any witness to defend the allegation of malpractice in the election that produced Peter Mbah as governor of Enugu State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that INEC, on 22 March, declared Mr Mbah, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the 18 March governorship election in the state.

Mr Mbah polled 160,895 votes to defeat his closest challenger and the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, who scored 157,552.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Frank Nweke Jr, garnered 17,983 votes to come third, while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Uche Nnaji, was fourth, with 14,575 votes.

Consequently, Mr Edeoga filed a petition at the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal challenging the victory of Mr Mbah, now governor.

The LP candidate closed his case on Sunday to allow INEC and Mr Mbah to open their defence at the tribunal.

However, at the resumed sitting on Wednesday, INEC, through its team of lawyers led by Humphrey Okoli, told the court that the commission had decided not to bring any witness.

“The first respondent (INEC) is mandated to open the case. My Lord, after a thorough review of the case, we have decided not to bring in any witness,” Mr Okoli said, without giving a reason for the decision.

Both PDP counsel, Benjamin Nwosu and that of Mr Mbah did not oppose INEC’s decision.

PDP asks for more time

Like the INEC, the PDP was expected to open its case during the Wednesday hearing.

Although the PDP expressed its intention to produce at least nine witnesses to defend the outcome of the disputed governorship election in the state, the party appealed to the tribunal to grant them an extension of time to enable them to bring their witnesses.

“We are inclined to open our case today. However, we will need two hours to present our witnesses,” Mr Nwosu, counsel to the PDP, told the tribunal.

Mr Edeoga’s legal team, led by Adegboyega Awomolo, did not oppose the application for an adjournment.

The tribunal, consequently, deferred the case for two hours to enable the party to produce its first witness.

