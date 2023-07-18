Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians of the determination of the Tinubu administration to continue to develop economic policies and programmes that will drive investments and create more jobs, especially in agriculture and the digital sector.

The vice president gave the assurance on Tuesday when the board and management of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) led by its Chairperson, Olaniyi Yusuf, paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

According to Mr Shettima, “The president is determined to redefine the meaning and concept of modern leadership; rest assured that we will continue to develop policies that will drive investment.”

He explained that the federal government will, among other measures, enhance engagements and partnerships with the private sector, including the NESG, to achieve its objectives.

“I will suggest that we have a quarterly mini-summit (between the NESG and NEC) so that we can digest the previous three months, cross-pollinate ideas and come up with robust solutions to our nation’s challenges.

“It is absolutely essential because the world today, is knowledge-driven. Nobody has the monopoly of ideas; that is why we have to constantly engage with you,” he said.

Speaking about harnessing Nigeria’s population for economic development, Mr Shettima noted that “the trajectory of global growth is facing Africa, and Nigeria will make or mar that transition. The anticipated demographic bulge by 2050, where we are expected to be the 3rd most populous nation on earth, is a major factor.”

He added, “Nigeria is a unique nation; we have to make it work. Opportunities abound everywhere. By 2035, there will be over 65 million global talent deficits. USA, Russia and China will have six million talent deficits. We are at a unique position to take advantage and create jobs in the digital world.

“We have the capacity to turn the anticipated demographic bulge into demographic dividends, or they will be the demographic disaster that will consume all of us.

“So, it is absolutely in our self-enlightened interest to salvage our country. Agriculture, digital education and energy transition, in terms of infrastructure, are some of the key areas that we will focus attention on.”

Earlier in his remarks, Mr Yusuf said the visit was to congratulate the VP and offer the group’s support for the Tinubu administration, especially in strategic areas of the economy.

“The NESG offers its support and is always willing to assist the new government in its strategic priorities and initiatives aimed at actualising the mandate of the President Bola Tinubu administration,” he said.

He said different sector experts from the NESG will always be available to provide technical and associated support for the National Economic Council and other key interventions by the federal government.

Also present at the meeting with the VP were the Chief Executive Officer of NESG, Laoye Jaiyeola; former NESG Chairman, Kyari Bukar; NESG Chief Operating Officer, Tayo Aduloju, and Lumun Feese, among others.

Olusola Abiola

Director Information

Office of the Vice President

18th July 2023

