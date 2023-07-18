Nigeria’s President and Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the security challenges in the West Coast had been thoroughly reviewed, and a properly-funded strategy would be instituted to tackle terrorism.

President Tinubu made the disclosure about a new approach by ECOWAS leaders to tackle security, with more measurable results, after a meeting with Presidents of the Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, Guinea-Bissau, Umaru Sissoco Embalo, and Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, at the State House.

‘‘We have no problems raising funds. We believe we have the instruments to do that. We believe we are capable of raising necessary funds to combat terrorism in the sub-region,’’ the president told journalists.

President Tinubu noted that the West African leaders had extensive deliberations on sustaining democracy on the West Coast and fashioning out the framework for confronting security.

Earlier at the question and answer session with journalists, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, reaffirmed the commitment of the leaders to fast-tracking the transition to democracy in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

He said ECOWAS would ensure that the transition in the three countries would be robust, credible, and inclusive while more consideration would be given to specific models of peace and security, troops fighting terrorism, and adequate funding.

Mr Touray said the commission would also welcome support from other partners in combating the insurgents.

Dele Alake,

Special Adviser to the President

Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy

July 18, 2023

