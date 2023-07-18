The Federal High Court in Abuja, again, on Tuesday, affirmed Ahmed Ododo as the lawful candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State.

The judge, Obiora Egwuatu, held that, contrary to the plaintiff’s claim, Mr Ododo validly resigned his appointment from Kogi State civil service before contesting the 14 April primary election of the party.

The verdict came about six days after another court judge, James Omotosho, dismissed a suit by a former senator from the state, Smart Adeyemi, challenging the emergence of Mr Ododo as the APC’s governorship candidate for the forthcoming 11 November election.

Mr Adeyemi, a former senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly who also jostled for the party’s ticket alongside Mr Ododo and other aspirants, had alleged in his suit that results were forged to make Mr Ododo the winner of the party’s primary election, which he maintained, did not hold.

But delivering judgement in the suit marked FHC/CS/556/2023, Mr Omotosho held that Mr Adeyemi failed to prove his allegations of forgery of results, which are criminal in nature, beyond reasonable doubts.

Again on Tuesday, Mr Egwuatu, another judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, upheld Mr Ododo’s candidature after dismissing the other suit filed by Abubakar Achimugu, also of the APC.

Mr Achimugu anchored his suit on the grounds that Mr Ododo was yet to resign his appointment as a civil servant in Kogi State as of the time he contested the APC’s primary election.

In the judgment, Mr Egwuatu held that contrary to the claim of Mr Achimugu, evidence showed that Mr Ododo resigned his appointment more than 30 days before participating in the APC primary.

The plaintiff maintained this breached section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022 and Article 7 of the APC’s constitution.

But the judge said the evidence submitted to the court by the defendants showed that Mr Ododo’s resignation letter was received by the Office of the Kogi State governor on 8 March, and that of his running mate, Salami Deedat, who was a state commissioner, was received on 9 March, ahead of the primary election which held on 14 April.

“I have examined the letters of resignation filed by the defendants, they were addressed to the Kogi governor and were duly received and signed.

“A resignation letter becomes effective once it is received and accepted by the relevant authority. It is not when the authority replies to the letter that it becomes effective,” the judge ruled.

The judge held that where a letter of resignation had been received and duly signed, it took effect, and the employee would not be held responsible if the employer continued paying salary.

The judge said he was convinced that Mr Ododo resigned his appointment as Auditor-General for Local Governments and Mr Deedat as Commissioner for Local Governments, respectively, before contesting the primary election.

“I am satisfied that they resigned their appointments from the Kogi government on March 8 and 9, respectively, more than 30 days before the April 14 primary election.

“I hold that this suit is bereft of any merit and accordingly dismissed,” the judge said.

Preliminary objection dismissed

Before delving into the case’s merit, the court threw out the preliminary objection of the defendants calling for summary dismissal of the plaintiff’s case.

The defendants had claimed that the suit was statute-barred, having not been filed within 14 days as required by law.

The judge agreed with the plaintiff that the cause of action actually occurred on 14 April, when Messrs Ododo and Deedat contested the primary and not when they purchased the expression of interest and nomination form.

The court said the plaintiff was within the time when he filed the suit on 28 April.

Suit

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on 15 April declared Mr Ododo the winner of the APC primary election to elect a candidate for the party’s 11 November governorship election in the state.

Displeased with this, Mr Achimugu sued the APC, Mr Ododo, Mr Deedat and INEC, urging the court to hold that the primary election be nullified.

The plaintiff, in the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/584/2023, claimed that Mr Ododo breached Section 182 of the Constitution, Section 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022, and Article 7 of the APC’s constitution in participating in the 14 April governorship primary of the APC as a serving civil servant.

Mr Achimugu argued that Mr Ododo’s failure to resign his appointment with the Kogi government, 30 days before the primary, made him ineligible for the 11 November governorship poll.

He added that Messrs Ododo and Deedat were still civil/ public servants and employees of the Kogi State government when submitting their nomination and expression of interest forms.

He sought, among other prayers, “An order of perpetual injunction restraining Ododo from parading himself as gubernatorial candidate of the APC.”

“An order restraining APC and INEC from dealing with Ododo as the governorship candidate of the APC.

“If Ododo was declared winner of the Nov.11 gubernatorial election before the case was fully determined, the certificate of return issued to him by INEC should be withdrawn.”

