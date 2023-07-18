A community head in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos has fled after allegedly ordering the shooting of a man whose identity is yet unknown.

The police spokesperson in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin, via his Twitter handle on Monday, said that the community head, accomplices and family members have fled their home following the incident.

He, however, noted that the police were investigating the murder.

Shooting

Omotayo Adeboyejo allegedly ordered his police escort to shoot the man after physically assaulting him over a land dispute, a Twitter user explained on Monday.

The social media user, Linda, who claimed the deceased was her father, said the incident happened on Sunday.

“A power drunk baale (head of town) Omotola Adeboyejo ordered his (escort mobile police) to shoot my dad on the the head after seriously having boys to beat him up over a land dispute. He took the life of my dad in the presence of my kid sis and stepmom,” she wrote.

“He ordered one of his escorts to shoot his head after hitting him with a charm. This happened around 10am yesterday, July 15 2023, around Museyo ibeju lekki Lagos state.

“Please, I’m seeking the help of all Nigerians to help me out so I can get justice for my father.”

